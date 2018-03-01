Widespread closures and cancellations in Kerry ahead of Storm Emma

There has been widespread closures and cancellations around the county in advance of the red alert.

Kerry Airport is closed today and tomorrow while Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann have cancelled all services. Kerry Airport will be closed today and tomorrow and will open again on Saturday.

All flights in and out of Kerry Airport tomorrow have now been cancelled.

The Saturday morning, Kerry-Dublin flight, has also been cancelled.

Cork Airport is closed.

Shannon Airport remains fully operational as of now with a number of scheduled flights taking off.

Aer Lingus has cancelled all Shannon services for tomorrow until Saturday. Ryanair has announced a number of cancellations today and tomorrow.

Shannon Airport is advising you to contact your airline if you have plans to travel.

All Irish Rail services will finish by 2pm and are not expected to resume until at least noon tomorrow.

Bus Èireann has cancelled services as has Local Link Kerry.

Tralee Aquadome will close at 2pm today, and weather depending will open at 2pm tomorrow.

All primary and secondary schools in Kerry remain closed today and tomorrow along with Tralee IT and Kerry ETB schools and training centres.

Confirmations in the Diocese due to take place today and tomorrow have been postponed.

Listowel Credit Union, Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin Credit Union are all closed today and tomorrow.