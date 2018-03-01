Widespread closures and cancellations in Kerry ahead of Storm Emma

The Status Red weather alert has affected transport services in the county.

Kerry Airport closed at 2pm this afternoon, and will not reopen until at least noon on Saturday, while Cork Airport is also closed.

Shannon Airport will close at 6 this evening, and will reopen, weather permitting, at 5.00 am on Saturday.

The rail service is also affected; all Irish Rail services finished at 2pm this afternoon, and are not expected to resume until at least noon on Friday.

Shannon Ferries stopped sailing this afternoon, and will not operate tomorrow, Friday.

Bus Éireann advises all services, including Expressway inter-city and Eurolines services, have stopped operating, and-as of now-will not operate tomorrow.