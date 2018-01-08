White Tailed Sea Eagles – January 8th, 2018

Dr Allan Mee tells Treasa Murphy some interesting stories of the domestic lives of these birds of prey
22 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. There were consistently high numbers waiting at the hospital last week; it peaked...
Kerry student Ian O’Connell begins rehabilitation following accident
Kerry student Ian O' Connell has begun rehabilitation following an accident in Killarney National Park last August. The 16-year-old student from Pinewood Estate, Killarney...
Three Kerry projects selected for European Innovation Partnerships Initiative funding
Three Kerry innovation projects have been selected for funding. It is part of an 11-million-euro announcement by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed under the European Innovation...
Dr Allan Mee tells Treasa Murphy some interesting stories of the domestic lives of these birds of prey
Gardaí Twitter posts creating division between cyclists and motorists – January 8th, 2018
Keith Phelan, Kerry Cycling Campaign accuses gardaí of Twitter posts that are creating division between cyclists and motorists. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_07_cyc.mp3
Jim Gleeson of Spa GAA club joins Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today to give an update on Ian O'Connell who suffered damage to his...