Denis Carroll of Ring of Kerry Lamb and Seamus O’Sullivan of Seamus O’Sullivan Master Butchers, Tralee on the disappearance of mutton from menus and butchers’ counters?
Around 160 customers without electricity in Listowel
Around 160 electricity customers in Listowel are without power this evening. ESB crews are working to repair faults in Smearla, Clieveragh and Clounmacon. According to the...
Claim that East Kerry road is so bad it constitutes a criminal offence
It's claimed a road in East Kerry is so bad that walking it constitutes a criminal offence. Today's meeting of the Killarney Municipal District...
Irish Blood Transfusion Service appeals to Tralee people to donate blood
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people in Tralee to donate blood. The service says it has particularly low supplies for A+ and...
Where’s All the Mutton Gone? – December 6th, 2017
Denis Carroll of Ring of Kerry Lamb and Seamus O'Sullivan of Seamus O’Sullivan Master Butchers, Tralee on the disappearance of mutton from menus and...
A Problem Shared – December 6th, 2017
A listener is in love with a woman who when she gets depressed says she wants out of the relationship. But when she recovers,...
Dean Martin – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_12_05_def.mp3