Nicole Murphy is 11 ½ years old and goes to Loreto National School in Killarney. She wrote an email to Jerry because she was puzzled that she couldn’t find the word ‘Easter’ published on the packaging for Easter eggs in supermarkets.
Thomas F Meagher Foundation exhibition on Irish Flag to open today
The first ever permanent exhibition on the Irish Flag has been officially opened in Dublin today. It's been installed by the Thomas F Meagher Foundation,...
Cllr accuses Castleisland politician of trying to carve out electoral area for himself
A Castleisland councillor has been accused of trying to carve out an electoral area just for himself. Fine Gael Cllr Bobby O'Connell has made a...
Kerry IFA membership levels recover
The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers' Association says membership numbers in the county have recovered. It followed major controversy in 2015...
Where’s the ‘Easter’ Gone in Easter Eggs? – February 23rd, 2018
Teenagers Arriving Dangerously Drunk to Alcohol-Free Disco – February 23rd, 2018
Today’s Irish Examiner reported how the parents of some of the drunken teenagers allegedly abused medical staff who were helping the youngsters and claiming...
Call from the Dáil – February 23rd, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for his weekly look at events in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call3.mp3