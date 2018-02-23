Where’s the ‘Easter’ Gone in Easter Eggs? – February 23rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Nicole Murphy is 11 ½ years old and goes to Loreto National School in Killarney. She wrote an email to Jerry because she was puzzled that she couldn’t find the word ‘Easter’ published on the packaging for Easter eggs in supermarkets.

