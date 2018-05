Valentia Observatory has recorded its wettest April in almost 80 years.

According to Met Eireann, nearly 198 millimetres of rain fell at the south Kerry weather station last month.

The wettest day in the country was April 16th when 42.2 millimetres of rain was recorded at Valentia; that was also the station’s highest April daily rainfall since 2003.

Seven very wet days were recorded by Valentia Observatory during April.