West Kerry woman who died in single vehicle crash in Co Tipperary named

A West Kerry woman who lost her life in a fatal road accident on the M7 motorway at the weekend has been named.

Gardaí confirmed Leah O’Neill-Fichtner of Clogher, Ballyferriter died in the single vehicle incident between junctions 24 and 23 in Co Tipperary at around 7am on Saturday morning.

It is understood from initial investigations that the car struck a barrier.

Ms O’Neill-Fichtner was the vehicle’s sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses; people may contact Nenagh Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.