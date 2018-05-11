West Kerry woman caught up in Cervical Check controversy says Tony O’Brien resignation is “long overdue”

The head of the HSE has stepped down just hours after refusing to resign over the CervicalCheck scandal.

Tony O’Brien informed the Health Minister last night admitting that there were failures in telling women about incorrect smear test results.

Yesterday it emerged the HSE was told two years ago that women could go to the media over the scandal.

The Cabinet will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss the fallout from Tony O’Brien’s resignation.

Health Minister Simon Harris will name an interim replacement for the role of HSE Director General.

One of those caught up in the controversy is Emma Mhic Mhathúna who lives in West Kerry.

The 37-year-old who lives in Ballydavid became embroiled in the Cervical Check controversy after it emerged the smear test result she received in 2013 was a false negative.

Speaking on TV3 last night, the mother of five, who’s been told she has terminal cancer, welcomed Tony O’Brien’s resignation: