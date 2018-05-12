West Kerry student deemed best translator in Ireland

A west Kerry student has won a national award for the best overall translation from the four provinces of Ireland.

Mollie Ní Loibhéad, a student at Dingle’s Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, took top honours at the ‘Aistritheoirí Óga’ competition.

The contest was organised by the European Commission to promote mastery of the Irish language, the study of foreign languages in schools and to encourage young people to consider a career as linguists.

There were six categories of prizes in the competition, one for each province – Mollie also received the award for best translation from English in Munster.