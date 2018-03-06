West Kerry poet awarded one of world’s most prestigious literary prizes

A Kerry poet been awarded one of the world’s most prestigious international literary prizes.

Irish-language poet Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill has been named laureate of the Zbigniew Herbert International Literary Award for 2018, a distinction primarily in the field of poetry.

Nuala is the niece of late academic scholar Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta and spent much of her childhood in Ceann Trá in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht.

Leading poets have translated her work to English – including Seamus Heaney – and her work has also been translated into Japanese, Turkish and Italian.

Edward Hirsch, chair of this year’s Herbert jury, said Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill was a ground-breaking and courageous poet who is both local and international, a poet who has helped to sustain and remake her language.