West Kerry Mourns Accidental Death of 14-Year-Old – February 26th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Micheál Murt Ó Muircheartaign chairperson of Coiste na  nÓg and the principal of at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Pádraig Firtéar paid tribute to 14 year old Aodhán Ó Conchúir. It was a tragic weekend with the announcement of the death of 11-year-old Amy O’Connor who had cancer. A year ago, Amy helped Dr Crokes captain Johnny Buckley lift the All Ireland senior club football title trophy. Our deepest sympathies to both families.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR