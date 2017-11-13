West Kerry hotel redevelopment plans appealed

A decision allowing a major redevelopment of a Dingle hotel has been appealed.

An Bord Pleanala will now consider the case in the coming months.

Euprepia Enterprises Limited applied to Kerry County Council to construct a part three and part four storey extension to the Dingle Skellig Hotel, which is located at Emlagh West and Farran.

This proposed extension would include 32 bedrooms.

The plans also sought to extend the hotel entrance and restaurant and to redevelop the existing bedroom block to provide external insulation.

The carpark is also earmarked for remodelling.

The local authority granted permission for the plans subject to conditions in early October.

This has been appealed by third parties Jonathan and Michael T Moriarty and Ricky and Dawn Keane to An Bord Pleanala who will consider the matter in the coming months.