West Kerry family completes set of five Guinness World Records

A West Kerry family has completed a set of five Guinness World Records.

Sandra, Eamonn and Jason Hickson from Annascaul undertook their final attempts earlier today in WK Fitness in Dingle, following on from successful attempts on Friday and Saturday.

All three records were in the fitness and endurance categories and ranged from 1-minute endeavours to 24-hour events.





Eamonn a journalist with Radio Kerry broke the world record for the most chest-to-ground burpees in 1 minute, most burpee pull ups in 1 minute, and most burpee pulls up in 1 hour.

Jason who is a dairy farmer broke the world record for the farthest 100lbs farmers carry in 24 hours (he completed 50.025km).

And finally Sandra a psychiatric nurse broke the record for the fastest mile wearing handcuffs in a time of 6 min 37 seconds.