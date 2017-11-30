West Kerry community hopes to establish Mount Brandon base camp

A West Kerry community hopes to establish a Mount Brandon base camp.

A recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District received a deputation from residents of Cloghane/Brandon.

The deputation says funding is needed for many issues in the locality, including improvements to the Mount Brandon carpark on the Faha side.

There currently are eight car parking spaces at the base of one of Ireland’s highest mountains.

The Cloghane/Brandon deputation says a site has been identified to expand the carpark, and they hope to develop a Mount Brandon base camp.

Members of the South and West Kerry Municipal District say funding streams are available to deal with some of the issues raised.