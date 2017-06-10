Well-known West Kerry poet dies after naomhóg capsizes off coast of Spain

A well-known West Kerry man poet and story-teller has died off the north-east coast of Spain.

Domhnall Mac a’tSíthigh, or Danny Sheehy as he was known, was rowing in a naomhóg with three other boatmen.

Mr Sheehy, who was in his 60s, was thrown into the water when the naomhóg capsized at the mouth of the River Minho.

He had been taking part in a 2,500km Camino voyage from Ireland to Spain, carried out in stages over the past three years.

Singer Glen Hansard, artist Liam Holden and Breandán Ó Muircheartaigh were also involved in various stages of the voyage.

Mr Sheehy and three others had been rowing off the northeastern coast of Spain today.

The three others in the naomhóg – musician Breandán Ó Beaglaoi from Baile na bPuc, Paul Ó Duinnín and Hothouse Flowers singer Liam Ó Maonlaí – were taken to hospital but are understood not to be seriously injured.

Mr Sheehy is believed to have made it to shore, but is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

From Baile Eaglaise in Baile an Fheirteáraigh, the Corca Dhuibhne native was a well known poet, historian, author and Irish language advocate.

A skilled boatman, he once circumnavigated the coast of Ireland in a naomhóg with fellow West Kerry native Ger Ó Cíobháin.