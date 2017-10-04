Well-known Tralee performer says he has always feared Las Vegas would be a target for terrorism

A well-known Tralee singer and entertainer who has lived and performed in Las Vegas for nearly 40 years says he has always feared a terrorist style attack would happen there.

DJ Curtin says the reaction of the people in Las Vegas to the attack on Sunday night has been amazing with thousands queuing to give blood.

Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and injured over 500 who were attending a country music festival.

Police have revealed Paddock had nearly 50 guns at three different locations, and set up cameras so he could spot police outside his hotel room.

DJ Curtin says he had concerns for his son and grandson.