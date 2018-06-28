Well-known Kerry jeweller seeks injunction against rival in passing off claim

A well-known Kerry jeweller has alleged a rival business is passing off products that are similar to ones he has created over the last 40 years.

The Irish Examiner reports that Brían de Staic, a jeweller, artist and goldsmith who operates businesses in Kerry and Cork, is seeking an injunction against the competitor.

The High Court heard that Brían de Staic is alleging that a shop operated by two former employees in Dingle is selling products that are similar to the Ogham Stone Collection – of which he says he is the original creator.





Mr de Staic is seeking a High Court injunction preventing AJ Bácéir Teoranta, trading as Dingle Goldsmiths, from infringing his copyright and passing off its products under the name Ogham Stone Collection.

The Irish Examiner reports that the court heard that lawyers for the defendant had, in correspondence, disputed the passing off claim.

The rival shop is seven doors away from Mr de Staic’s outlet on Green Street, Dingle.

Barrister for Brían de Staic, Majella Twomey, was yesterday granted permission by Ms Justice Caroline Costello to serve short notice of injunction proceedings on the defendant company.

This application was made on a one-side only represented basis and the case returns next week.