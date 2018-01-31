Diarmuid Kearney showed people in Tralee the photos of the four MEPs for Ireland South and asked them if they recognised them.
Residents on Kerry/Cork border to hold meeting over road conditions
Residents on the Kerry/Cork border have called a meeting to highlight what they say are the poor standard of roads in the area. The Ballydesmond ...
Kerry County Councillor calls for provision of guidance ropes on Mount Brandon pathways
A Kerry County Councillor has called for the provision of guidance ropes on Mount Brandon pathways. Councillor Seamus Cosai McGearailt brought a motion to the...
Tralee carpark closed for filming
Kerry County Council say the carpark at Abbeycourt Tralee will be closed to traffic tomorrow and on Friday morning. This is to facilitate the filming...
Complaints over Toilet Block at Fitzgerald Stadium – January 31st, 2018
Eugene attended the Kerry-Donegal match at the Killarney stadium on Sunday. He wasn’t happy with the standards of one of the toilet blocks. The...
A Problem Shared – January 31st, 2018
Every week, therapist and psychotherapist, Tony and Val McGinley join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems. Among the issues raised this week...
How Well Do You Know Our MEPs? – January 31st, 2018
Diarmuid Kearney showed people in Tralee the photos of the four MEPs for Ireland South and asked them if they recognised them. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_31_mep.mp3