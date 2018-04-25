Wednesday’s Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp fears Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could miss the rest of the season after leaving Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Roma on a stretcher.

Klopp believes the midfielder has suffered a campaign-ending knee injury – ruling him out of the Reds’ Champions League tilt and perhaps also England’s World Cup squad.

Tonight, Real Madrid are hoping to make further strides towards a third successive Champions League final.

The defending champions travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich.

Kick-off is a quarter-to-eight.

RACING

Jockey Paul Townend has apologised for his mistake in the chaotic finish to yesterday’s Punchestown Growise Champion Novice Chase.

Townend, who faces a 21-day ban for dangerous riding, steered the leader Al Boum Photo to the right of the final fence after mistakenly hearing a call for the fence to be bypassed.

He says it was an error and a ‘split-second reaction’.

The Grade One Coral Punchestown Gold Cup is the feature race on today’s second day of the Punchestown Festival.

Noel Meade’s Road to Respect, who was fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, is expected to go off as the favourite.

Mark Costello from the Irish Field looks ahead now to the highlights on today’s card.

AUDIO – MARKCOS http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markcos.mp3

The going at Punchestown is yielding and the first race goes to post at 3.40.

They’re on the flat at Epsom from 2.10 and the going is good and good-to-soft on the round course.

At Catterick they’re off at 1.50 and the going is Good and good to soft in places.

It’s the same at Perth where racing starts at 1.30 while there are evening meetings at Lingfield and Taunton.

SNOOKER

Two time winner Mark Williams is safely into the second round of the World Snooker Championship.

He’s seen off Jimmy Roberston 10-5.

On the other table, John Higgins leads 5-3 against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington says he wants to captain Europe’s Ryder Cup golf team away to the USA in 2020 – rather than a home event.

He says it would be “too much of a risk” to wait longer, with other players like Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter likely to be candidates in the future.

Thomas Bjorn will captain Europe’s bid to regain the trophy in Paris this September.