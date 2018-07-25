Wednesday’s Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Acorn Life County Under 21 Football Championship
Round 1
Dingle 0-14 Austin 2-07
St Brendan’s Board 1-23 Dr Crokes 0-10
West Kerry 2-17 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-09
South Kerry 2-15 Shannon Rangers 1-13
East Kerry 3-15 St Kieran’s 2-07
Gneeveguilla were given a walk-over against Feale Rangers.

The draw for the second round will take place at lunchtime today at the Pavilion in Austin Stack Park Tralee and the second round games will be played on Thursday 2nd August.

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship:
Round 1 results
Ballyduff 3-12 St. Brendan’s 0-06
Crotta 5-07 Kilmoyley 0-05
Tralee Parnell’s 1 -05 Ballyheigue 1-03

Wednesday Fixtures


Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-finals
Causeway v Dr Crokes in Abbeydorney at 7.30
Kilgarvan v Kilmoyley in Lewis Road at 7.45.

Extra-time will be played if necessary.

Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues – all games at 7pm unless stated otherwise

Division 1

Dr Crokes v Laune Rangers at 6.30pm
Na Gaeil v Rathmore
Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion

Division 2
Castlegregory GAA Club v Kenmare
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Firies
Keel/Listry v An Ghaeltacht

Division 3A
Fossa v Kilcummin
Churchill v Knock/Brosna/Duagh

Division 3B
Gneeveguilla v Kerins O’Rahilly’s
Ballyduff v Ardfert
Kilgarvan/Tuosist v John Mitchel’s

Division 5
Listowel Emmets v Renard – St. Mary’s
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane v Castleisland Desmonds

Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine V Asdee/Ballylongford

Division 7A
Finuge v Moyvane/Tarbert
Annascaul/Lispole v Spa Killarney

Division 7B
St Michael’s-Foilmore v St Patrick’s Blennerville
Austin Stacks (B Team) v Cordal/Scartaglin

East Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Quarter-Finals – all games at 7.30pm (extra-time if necessary)
Glenflesk v Fossa
Listry v Dr Crokes – POSTPONED
Firies v Currow
Kilcummin v Spa

East Kerry Bill Tagney Cup Quarter-Final (extra-time if necessary)
Rathmore v Scartaglen at 7.30pm

Tatler Jack Killarney East Region Minor League – all games at 7.30pm

Division 1
Dr Crokes v Kilgarvan/Tousist

Division 2
Gneeveguilla v Beaufort
Firies v Rathmore

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR