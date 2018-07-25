Wednesday’s Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Acorn Life County Under 21 Football Championship

Round 1

Dingle 0-14 Austin 2-07

St Brendan’s Board 1-23 Dr Crokes 0-10

West Kerry 2-17 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-09

South Kerry 2-15 Shannon Rangers 1-13

East Kerry 3-15 St Kieran’s 2-07

Gneeveguilla were given a walk-over against Feale Rangers.

The draw for the second round will take place at lunchtime today at the Pavilion in Austin Stack Park Tralee and the second round games will be played on Thursday 2nd August.



North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship:

Round 1 results

Ballyduff 3-12 St. Brendan’s 0-06

Crotta 5-07 Kilmoyley 0-05

Tralee Parnell’s 1 -05 Ballyheigue 1-03

Wednesday Fixtures





Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-finals

Causeway v Dr Crokes in Abbeydorney at 7.30

Kilgarvan v Kilmoyley in Lewis Road at 7.45.

Extra-time will be played if necessary.

Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues – all games at 7pm unless stated otherwise

Division 1

Dr Crokes v Laune Rangers at 6.30pm

Na Gaeil v Rathmore

Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion

Division 2

Castlegregory GAA Club v Kenmare

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Firies

Keel/Listry v An Ghaeltacht

Division 3A

Fossa v Kilcummin

Churchill v Knock/Brosna/Duagh

Division 3B

Gneeveguilla v Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Ballyduff v Ardfert

Kilgarvan/Tuosist v John Mitchel’s

Division 5

Listowel Emmets v Renard – St. Mary’s

Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane v Castleisland Desmonds

Division 6

Milltown/Castlemaine V Asdee/Ballylongford

Division 7A

Finuge v Moyvane/Tarbert

Annascaul/Lispole v Spa Killarney

Division 7B

St Michael’s-Foilmore v St Patrick’s Blennerville

Austin Stacks (B Team) v Cordal/Scartaglin

East Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Quarter-Finals – all games at 7.30pm (extra-time if necessary)

Glenflesk v Fossa

Listry v Dr Crokes – POSTPONED

Firies v Currow

Kilcummin v Spa

East Kerry Bill Tagney Cup Quarter-Final (extra-time if necessary)

Rathmore v Scartaglen at 7.30pm

Tatler Jack Killarney East Region Minor League – all games at 7.30pm

Division 1

Dr Crokes v Kilgarvan/Tousist

Division 2

Gneeveguilla v Beaufort

Firies v Rathmore