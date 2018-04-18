Wednesday Morning Sports

SOCCER

Brighton have moved a step closer to retaining their Premier League status.

They held Tottenham to a 1 all draw at the Amex Stadium last night.

Spurs striker Harry Kane continued his chase for the golden boot award, by scoring his 26th league goal of the season.

Minutes later Pascal Gross levelled the scores from the penalty spot.

Brighton are now eight points clear of the relegation zone with 4 games to go.

But with both Manchester clubs and Liverpool to still to play, manager Chris Hughton says they are not safe yet.

—

Manchester United will aim to bounce back from Sunday’s shock defeat to West Brom tonight.

Jose Mourinho’s men are away to Bournemouth.

The United boss says it is a chance for his players to secure thier place in the team for Saturday’s F-A Cup semi final against Tottenham.

Kick off is at 7.45.

—

Dundalk remain two points clear at the top of the S-S-E Airticity League Premier Division.

Goals from John Mountney, Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy handed the Lillywhites a 3-nil victory over Limerick at Markets Field last night.

Jimmy Keohane came off the bench to keep Cork City in touch with the leaders.

He scored with 12 minutes remaining to hand the Champions a narrow 1-nil win over Sligo Rovers at Turners Cross.

Cork midfielder Barry McNamee says they had to dig deep to grind out the result.

—

GAELIC GAMES

Paul Geaney has likened the Kerry team that lined-out during the Allianz League Campaign to an under-age side.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the Dingle man says it was like an Under 23 squad with so many new players joining the panel.

Geaney started six league games alongside a number of new players including former All-Ireland minor winning captain, David Clifford.

—

The new Director General of the G-A-A has held his first press engagement.

Carlow native Tom Ryan will be tasked with steering the Association for the next 7 years.

He recently served as Finance Director, but he says he is not just what one could call a ‘money man’.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty needs a remarkable comeback to secure his place at next week’s World Snooker Championship.

The 1997 World Champion is hoping to make his first Crucible appearance in 4 years, but he trails Matthew Stevens by 7 frames to 2 ahead of the resumption of their qualifier in Sheffield.

The first to 10 will secure their place in the first round draw.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Dundalk this evening where the first goes to post at 6.00.

They go cross channel at Newmarket at 1.50 and the going is good to soft;

Cheltenham starts at 2.05 and the going is good to soft, good in places

There’s an evening meeting on the standard track at Kempton at 5.45.