Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

The Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he did not insult the referee during last night’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino handed the Reds a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

Guardiola was unhappy his side had a goal disallowed just before the break and was sent to the stands.

He says he can’t have too many complaints about the overall outcome of the tie.

Last night’s win for Liverpool see them through the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.

Despite conceding an early goal, Reds Manager Jurgen Klopp says his players showed great character to get the job done.

Roma are also in semi-finals following a sensational comeback against Barcelona.

Trailing 4-1 after the first leg, Roma beat the Catalan giants 3-nil in Italy last night, to win the tie on the away goals rule.

—

Juventus will be hoping for a similar outcome tonight.

They trail Real Madrid 3-nil heading into the second leg of their quarter final at the Bernabéu.

Bayern Munich can reach their seventh European semi final in nine years tonight.

They lead Seville 2-1 heading into tonight’s tie at the Allianz Areana.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

—

The Republic of Ireland suffered their first defeat of the 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign last night.

The Girls in Green conceded two goals in an 11-minute first half spell to lose 2-nil to the European Champions the Netherlands in Tallaght.

Colin Bell’s side remain second in their qualification group, but are just one point ahead of Norway, who they will face both home and away in June.

—

Mick McCarthy dramatically announced his departure as Ipswich manager following their 1-nil win over Barnsley in the Championship.

The former Republic of Ireland boss due to leave at the end of the season, but has decided to end his tenure 4 games early.

The news came following fans’ angry reaction to his substitution of Irish teenager Barry Cotter, who had an impressive debut.

Fulham’s 20-game unbeaten run has lifted them to second in the Championship.

They were 1-nil winners at home to Reading last night.

Cardiff drop to third have lost 1-nil to Aston Villa, where Jack Grealish scored the winner.

Table toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers will move to within two points of promotion to the Premier League if they beat Derby County at Molineux this evening.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry line out against Tipperary at Semple Stadium Thurles tonight in the first round of the Munster Minor Football Championship.

Throw-in is at 7 o'clock and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry

—

North Kerry Junior League Football

Division 3 Rd 3

Moyvane B 1.18 v Beale 1.06

Division 4A Rd 3

St Senans B 4.09 v Ballylongford B 2.07

—

Under 16 Co. Hurling League

St. Brendan’s 3 – 13 Lixnaw 1 – 3

Under 12 Co. Hurling League

Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 7 Ballyduff 1 – 5

St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 4 – 2 Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 1

Kilmoyley 6 – 11 Abbeydorney 1 – 4

St. Brendan’s 5 – 9 Lixnaw 2 – 4

—

In the Ladies Football Under 12s

Division 2

Listowel Emmets 7-08 v Na Gaeil 4-08

Corca Dhuibhne 2-05 v Kerins O Rahilly’s 2-17

Division 3

Ballyduff 00-02 v Moyvane 1-11

RACING

Ahead of Saturday’s Grand National at Aintree, money is being piled-on Katie Walsh’s mount Baie Des Iles.

Ross O’Sullivan’s 7-year-old grey mare has shortened to 16/1 in the betting.

Proven in soft ground and almost guaranteed to stay, Baie Des Iles was a 50-1 shot at the end of last week and still widely available at 33-1 on yesterday morning.

However, punters clearly fancy her to make Ruby Walsh a first female winner of the big race.

The Aintree Festival starts tomorrow.

There’s another seven-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first there goes to post at 6 o’clock.

Cross channel they go on the standard track at Lingfield with a 1.40 start

At Market Rasen, the going is soft and they’re off at 2 while there’s racing on the standard track at Kempton from 5.45.