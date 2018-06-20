Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Russia are on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of World Cup.

The hosts beat Mo Salah’s Egypt 3-1 in Saint Petersburg last night, to make it two wins out of two in Group A.





Making his first appearance in the tournament after recovering from a shoulder injury, Salah scored a penalty, but is wasn’t enough for Egypt to avoid second successive defeat.

The Pharaohs’ will be eliminated from the competition if Saudi Arabia fail to beat Uruguay in Rostov today.

That would also secure Russia’s place in the knock out stages.

Senegal are the first African team to win at this year’s World Cup.

They beat Poland 2-1 in Group H yesterday.

Japan top the Pool have beaten 10 man Colombia 2-1.

Spain and Portugal are back in action today.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add to his tally of three goals, when the Portuguese meet Morocco in Moscow at lunchtime.

Iran, who won their opening game to top Group B, take on Spain in Kazan this evening.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Friday’s 3-all draw with Spain.

Team-mate Andre Silva has high praise for the Real Madrid forward.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/silva.mp3



Bernd Leno looks set to become the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal.

The German international completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen last night, signing a five-year contract.

Jack Wilshere has left the London club after they failed to renew his contract.

Leno has been first choice between the posts for the past seven seasons at the Bundesliga side, and is expected to depose Petr Cech at the Emirates Stadium.

The German explains why he is moving to Arsenal.

RUGBY

The draw for the Champions Cup takes place in Switzerland this afternoon.

Holders Leinster are among the top seeds, so will not be grouped with England and French Champions Saracens and Castre.

Munster could avoid another meeting with Racing 92 if they have a favourable draw and are placed in Tier Two.

Ulster, who needed a play off to qualify for the tournament, are in the bottom tier, but that should see them avoid three times champions Toulon.

GAELIC GAMES

There are three Under 21 Hurling Championship semi finals down for decision tonight.

Cork and Waterford go head to head for a place in the Munster final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Kilkenny and Galway and Dublin and Wexford do battle in the last four of the Leinster championship.



RACING

Punters are hoping for some Frankie Dettori magic in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes, the feature on Day 2 of Royal Ascot.

Mike Vince looks ahead.

Here at home, there’s a seven-race card at Wexford where the first is off at 6.00.

Other race meetings in the UK include:

Hamilton, good – good-to-firm in places at 1.40

Uttoxeter, good at 2.20

On the standard track at Chelmsford at 6.10

Ripon, good – good-to-firm in places at 7.50