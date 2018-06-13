Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

The host of the 2026 World Cup will be named today.

A joint bid from the U-S-A, Mexico and Canada is expected to win the open vote.





The rival bid from Morocco has been described as high risk.

Former Liverpool and Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf is still hoping to bring the World Cup to Northern Africa.



Spain’s World Cup preparations have been thrown into turmoil with the news that their manager Julen Lopetegui will take over at Real Madrid.

He has agreed a deal to replace Zinedine Zidane on a three-year deal.

The 51-year-old former goalkeeper will take up the position after the World Cup, despite signing a new contract with Spanish association last month.



Republic of Ireland manager Colin Bell says his squad will have learned from their disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Girls in Green’s dreams of making their first major tournament are over following a 1-nil defeat in Norway last night.

Caroline Graham Hansen scored the winner from the penalty spot.

The defeat leaves Ireland 5 points adrift of the play off places with just a game against Northern Ireland in August still to play.

Coach Bell says there are plenty of signs of improvement

RUGBY

Ireland are in danger of being relegated from the Rugby World Under 20 Championship.

A 45-29 defeat to Scotland means Noel McNamara’s must beat Japan on Sunday to avoid a drop to the World Trophy.

Meanwhile, there will be one Irishman in the final.

Daniel Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor, helped France beat the defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals last night.



CRICKET

Ireland have the chance for immediate revenge in their Tri-Nations series in Rotterdam later.

Having lost by just 4-runs to the Netherlands yesterday, the sides meet again this afternoon.

TENNIS



20-time Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer returns to action at the Stuttgart Open later.

After missing the clay court season, he has a bye into the last-16 in Germany – where he’ll face home player Mischa Zverev.

Federer’s targeting a return to number one in the world rankings by reaching the final.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this evening where the first is off at ten-to-6.

In the UK, there’s racing at:

Haydock is good to firm, they go there at 2.10

Yarmouth, good to firm, good in place, they’re off at 2

Chelmsford gets underway on the standard track at 2.20

Hamilton, good to firm, at 6 and at Kempton they start at 6.10.