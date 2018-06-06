Wednesday Morning Sports Update

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a record 11th French Open title today.

The number 1 seed is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament, and takes on 11th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina for a place in the last four.





The remaining quarter final sees Marin Cilic looking to reach a first semi final at Roland Garros.

The number 3 seed takes on former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Yesterday, Austria’s Dominic Thiem and unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato secured their semi-final spots.



Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic admits he facing an uncertain future after crashing out of the French Open.

The 12-time Grand Slam Champion lost his quarter final to world number 72 Marco Cecchintato at Roland Garros.

Djokovic struggled with an elbow injury for much of the last year and the 31-year-old is unsure if he will be able to compete at Wimbledon next month.

The former World Number One says he is struggling

In the women’s draw, top seed Simona Halep will look to advance to the last four.

The Romanian – who has yet to win a Grand Slam title – takes on former world number 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany.

In the other quarter final, two former champions meet, as 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain meets twice champion Maria Sharapova.



HURLING

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely says they will not challenge Aaron Gilane’s impending suspension.

The corner forward is set to miss this weekend’s Munster Hurling round robin against Waterford, after receiveing a red card for striking in Saturday’s draw with Cork.

Kiely says they have not been informed how many games Gillane will miss, but that they will accept the ban.

Carlow and Dublin meet for a place in the Leinster under 21 huring championship quarter final tonight.

Their second round match throws in at seven o’clock at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Westmeath await the winners.

SOCCER



David Meyler says he wants to bring Reading back to the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international has joined Paul Clement’s side on a two year deal.

Meyler joins on a free transfer having left Hull after six seasons last month.

Reading narrowly avoided relegation last season, but the Cork man has promotion on his mind.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old is in the Samba Boys squad for the upcoming World Cup, and is set to become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer.



RACING

There are two meetings today in Ireland.

The first on a 7-race-card at Navan goes at 2.25 and there’s an evening meeting at Wexford with the first of seven races goes to post at 5.50.

In the UK, they run this afternoon at Wolverhampton, Uttoxeter, Hamilton and this evening at Wetherby and Kempton.