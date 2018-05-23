Wednesday Morning Sports Update

CYCLING

After seeing his lead more than halved yesterday, preservation is the key word for Simon Yates today.

The pink jersey-holder takes a 56-second lead over Tom Dumoulin into today’s 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia.





A flat, well-surfaced finish to the stage means that Sam Bennett could yet again challenge for the points jersey.



RUGBY

Tadgh Beirne could be called up to the Irish Rugby squad for the first time today.

Joe Schmidt is due to name his panel for next month’s three Test Tour to Australia.

The Munster-bound Scarlets lock helped the Welsh region reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup this season and is preparing to face Leinster in the Pro 14 final on Saturday.

Leinster out half Ross Byrne and Ulster scrum half John Cooney could also be included.



GOLF

Graeme McDowell says he hasn’t given up on playing at this year’s Ryder Cup, despite being named as one of Europe’s vice captains.

The 38-year-old will be the youngest of Thomas Bjorn’s backroom staff which also includes Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

McDowell played in four consecutive Ryder Cups starting in 2008, but says he is ready to play any role to help Europe beat the U-S in Paris in September.

GAELIC GAMES

After both made comfortable winning starts a fortnight ago, tonight’s Electric Ireland Leinster Minor meeting of Meath and Dublin will be even more keenly contested.

The match at Páirc Tailteann is one of five provincial match-ups tonight.

Another of the sides to open up with a win – Offaly – welcome Westmeath to O’Connor Park.

While Ardee plays host to the meeting of Louth and Wicklow.

Group 2’s games see Carlow face Kildare.

And Laois go to Wexford.

All five games have 7pm starts.



SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers have brought St Patrick’s Athletic’s winning streak to a halt.

Lee Grace and Sam Bone scored their first goals for Rovers as they won 3-nil in Tallaght last night.

It Rovers’ second win in 10 league matches.

The defeat ends a four-game unbeaten run for Pats and drops them to fifth place on the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table, falling below Derry on goal difference.



Stoke have appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager.

He’s left Derby to replace Paul Lambert on a three-year deal.

Joe Townsend reports

RACING

Ger Lyons has paid the E30,000 supplementary fee to add ‘Who’s Steph’ to next Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh.

‘Who’s Steph’ has won her two trials at Leopardstown and her trainer is happy to let her take her chance in the fillies classic and is hoping for some rain in the days ahead.

There’s an eight-race card at Wexford this evening, where the first is off at 5.10.

In the UK they go today at

Ayr – off at 2pm – good to firm, firm in places

Warwick – off at 2.10 – good

Yarmouth – 2.20 – good to firm

Southwell – 5.35 – good

Kempton – 5.55 – standard to slow