Wednesday Morning Sports Update

West Brom will have to start preparing for life in the Championship after Southampton’s 1-nil win at Swansea relegated them from the Premier League.

That victory all but guaranteed Southampton’s survival with a game to spare, because of their goal-difference advantage.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes says it’s a big step toward avoiding the drop.

Tonight, Swansea will be all but down if Huddersfield avoid defeat at Chelsea, who are aiming to keep up the pressure on Liverpool and Tottenham in the race for a top-four finish.

Spurs are at home to Newcastle.

Arsene Wenger’s penultimate game as Arsenal manager’s a trip to Leicester.

Champions Manchester City are planning to bid farewell to midfielder Yaya Toure when they play Brighton – he’s leaving at the end of the season.

A Dylan Connolly brace saw holders Dundalk reach the semi-finals of the E-A Sports Cup last night.

Stephen Kenny’s side were 3-nil winners at home to an injury-hit Bohemians.

Joining them in the semi-final draw will be Cobh Ramblers, who were 2-nil winners at home to Longford.

While David Cawley’s strike saw Sligo beat Waterford 1-nil at the Showgrounds.



Aberdeen and Rangers’ 1-all draw means the race to finish second in the Scottish Premiership will be decided on its final day.

Aberdeen currently occupy runners-up spot, but victory for Hibernian tonight in their Edinburgh derby with Hearts will move them within a point.

Also this evening, champions Celtic play Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s 1-nil win at bottom club Ross County means they’re sure to be in the top-flight next season.

Partick lost 1-nil to Motherwell and St Johnstone won 2-1 at Hamilton.

Wayne Rooney’s reportedly on the verge of a move to Major League Soccer side D-C United.

The former England captain still has a year left on his contract at Everton where he’s scored 11 goals in 40 appearances this season.

Rooney had been heavily linked with a move to the U-S-A last summer before re-joining his boyhood club from Manchester United.

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler has confirmed that he’ll leave Hull City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been with the Tigers for more than five years and enjoyed two promotions to the Premier League and reached an F-A Cup Final in the spell.



Tiger Woods says he’s aiming to win a third Players Championship title this week.

The 14-time major winner is playing golf’s ‘fifth major’ for the first time since the course overhaul at T-P-C Swagrass – where Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are also part of the field.

Woods will partner old rival Phil Mickelson and 2015 champion Rickie Fowler for the first two days and he’s enjoying a run of pain free golf after major back surgery.

BMC rider Rohan Dennis wears the leader’s pink jersey for today’s fifth stage of the Giro D’Italia.

The peloton have decamped to Sicily for a 153-kilometre stage from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa.

Dennis’ BMC team mate Nicolas Roche starts the day 37th on general classification.

There’s a seven-race card at Gowran Park this evening where the first is off at 25-to-6.

In the UK they go at Chester, Kelso, Newton Abbott, Fontwell and Wolverhampton.