Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool will hope to join holders Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League tonight.

The Spanish giants booked their place with a 2-all draw against Bayern Munich last night – putting them through 4-3 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take a 5-2 lead to Roma later and the Liverpool boss says his squad’s in a fantastic place.

Jurgen Klopp says any fighting should be done by his players on the pitch – and within the rules of football.

Sean Cox from County Meath suffered a severe head injury after being assaulted by two Roma fans before last week’s first leg at Anfield.

Supporters travelling to Rome for the deciding match of their last-four tie are being urged to follow safety advice

These fans are happy to make the trip.

Steven Gerrard says he’ll be back in talks with Rangers tomorrow – as the Scottish Premiership club try to make him their next manager.

The former Liverpool captain says discussions have been positive so far.

It’s after Graeme Murty was sacked from his role as boss until the end of the season – he’s got the option of staying on at Ibrox in his former post as a youth coach.

Ex-England international Ian Wright tells Sky Sports News, he thinks a spell at Ibrox will be great for Gerrard’s development.

Italian football bosses say they’re talking to former Manchester City chief Roberto Mancini (pron: man-chee-nee) about him taking over as their national manager – but a deal’s not done yet.

They’ll continue negotiations at the end of the club season.

One official is quoted as saying Mancini’s willing to leave his current job at Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

RUGBY

Former Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding could be on their way to Aviva Premiership side Sale Sharks – according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

The Irish international duo had their I-R-F-U and Ulster contracts revoked last month following an internal review of Whatsapp messages in the wake a rape trial in Belfast where both men were acquitted.

The Telegraph claims that their signings would be on ‘cut price deals’ and won’t be announced until the end of the current season.



SNOOKER

Mark Allen is potentially two-frames from a World Championship quarter final exit today.

The Antrim man won just one of the eight frames on offer last night and trails Kyren Wilson by 11-frames to 5.

They’re back at the table at 2.30.

Barry Hawkins needs to win just two more frames this morning to reach a fifth World Championship semi final.

He leads Ding Junhui (PR: Jun-hwee) by 11-frames to 5 after winning six of the eight frames on offer in last night’s session.

On the other table this morning, Judd Trump will resume 5-3 up on four-time champion John Higgins.



RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening where the first is off at 5.30.

In the UK, they run on the standard track in Wolverhampton from 1.40.

There’s racing on the flat at Ascot from 2 o’clock where the going is good to soft and good in places.

They’re off at Pontefract at 2.10 – soft, good to soft in places

Brighton starts at 4.25 and Bath is at 5.45 – ground at both courses is is good and good to soft in places.