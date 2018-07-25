Wednesday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES



Roscommon manager Kevin McStay will not be on the sideline for his side’s Super 8s clash with Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday week.

He has accepted a 12 week ban after being involved in an altercation with the linesman in Saturday’s defeat to Donegal.



SOCCER





The Liam Miller memorial match appears to have moved a step closer to being played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The G-A-A management committee are set to study their rulebook amid hopes that the stadium can be opened for the charity match.

Reports claim that a special Central Council meeting could be convened at the weekend to seek final approval.

It follows yesterday’s meeting between the match organising committee and the G-A-A President and Director General, which was described as open and constructive.

Cork City will be keeping a close eye on Celtic’s Champions League game against Rosenborg at Parkhead tonight.

The Leesiders will face the losers of the tie in the Europa League next month.

The Scottish champions beat their Norwegian counterparts by a single goal when they met in the same competition last season.

Rosenborg sacked their manager last week and are said to have turned town a player’s petition to have him reinstated.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers isn’t sure what to expect.

There is also Irish interest in the outcome of the second round qualifier between Ajax and Sturm Graz of Austria.

Dundalk will face the losers of that tie.

Kick off in Amsterdam is at 7.00

Steve Bruce is set for crunch talks with Aston Villa today.

He will meet with the Championship club’s new owners amid speculation that Thierry Henry is about to replace him.

The former Arsenal and France striker is said to have made a verbal agreement to take charge at Villa Park.



CYCLING

Today’s seventeenth stage of the Tour de France is comfortably the shortest of this year’s race, but potentially the toughest.

The 65-kilometres from Bagnères-de-Luchon (PR: Ban-yare de Loo-Shon) to Saint-Lary-Soulan (PR: San Larry Soo-lan) will take in two first category climbs before finishing on the hors categorie Col du Portet (PR: Por-tay).

Geraint Thomas has a 1-minute 39-second lead to protect over Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

Ireland’s Dan Martin starts in tenth position on general classification, almost 7-minutes down on Thomas.

RACING

There racing this evening at Naas.

The first of a seven-race card goes to post at 5.40.

They go in the UK at Lingfield, Bath, Catterick, Leicester and Sandown.