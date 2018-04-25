Wednesday Morning Sport Update

SOCCER

Mo Salah was again the star as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Egypt forward scored twice and set up two others as the Reds raced into a 5-nil lead at Anfield.

But late goals from Edin Dzeko (PR: Jecko) and Diego Perotti will give Roma some hope when they reconvene at the Stadio Olimpico next week.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson was disappointed by their concession of two late goals

AUDIO – HENDERSON http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/HENDERSON.mp3

Salah now has 43 goals in all competitions this term and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked if he’s among the best players in the world

AUDIO – KLOPP http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KLOPP.mp3

Liverpool are likely to be without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the rest of the season.

He suffered a knee injury in last night’s win and is also a doubt for the World Cup.

===

Tonight, Real Madrid are hoping to make further strides towards a third successive Champions League final.

The defending champions travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich.

Kick-off is a quarter-to-eight.

===



The pressure continues to mount on Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

They were dumped out of the E-A Sports Cup by First Division side Longford last night.

Daniel O’Reilly struck late-on to give Neale Fenn’s side a 1-nil win at Tallaght Stadium and progress to a quarter final with Cobh Ramblers.

===

Meanwhile, a Jamie Doyle hat-trick helped Shelbourne thrash Drogheda United 7-2 at Tolka Park, and they’ll play Derry City in the quarter finals.

===

Cardiff missed the chance to move a step closer to automatic promotion from the SkyBet Championship last night.

They lost 3-1 at Derby, despite taking the lead in the first-half.

Neil Warnock’s side remain second – but just a point clear of third placed Fulham, with two games to go.

Derby are up into the play-off places.

Barnsley are still in the relegation zone – two points from safety – after a 3-nil defeat at Nottingham Forest.

===

Blackburn are back up to the Championship at the first attempt.

They won 1-nil at Doncaster last night to gain automatic promotion from League One.

But Chesterfield will be playing non-league football next season.

Their relegation from League Two was confirmed when Morecambe drew nil-nil with Cambridge

LOCAL SOCCER

There was a big win for St Brendan’s Park over Killorglin AFC in the Denny Youth League Semi-Final.

It finished 8-0 to the Tralee side with Shane Jordan scoring a hat-trick.

His team-mate, Thomas Burke netted twice while there was a goal each for Aaron Ward, Adam Ward and Andrew Breen.



GAELIC GAMES

The semi-final line-up in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship will be completed tonight.

Tipperary and Waterford meet in the playoffs – with Clare awaiting in the last-four – throw in is at half-six.

We already know that Kerry will face Cork in the other semi-final.

###

RACING

The first race of seven card on Day 2 of the Punchestown Festival goes to post at twenty-to-four.

They’re on the flat at Epsom from 2.10 and the going is good and good-to-soft on the round course.

At Catterick they’re off at 1.50 and the going is Good and good to soft in places.

It’s the same at Perth where racing starts at 1.30 while there are evening meetings at Lingfield and Taunton.