Wednesday Lunchtime Sports

Munster coach Johan van Graan has called on his side to ’embrace the expectation.’

The Southern Province are continuing their build up to Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

Keith Earls, Jack O’Donoghue and James Cronin will all be hoping to prove their fitness during training in Limerick today.

Bournemouth host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight.

The game comes on the back of the Red Devils defeat to West Brom and ahead of their F-A Cup semi final against Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho has hinted he could drop stars Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez following the poor display against the Baggies at Old Trafford.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Champions Manchester City make up almost half of the P-F-A’s Premier League team of the year.

Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and David Silva are included, along with defenders Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi.

Tottenham are the only other team to have more than one representative.

Spurs’ Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane are on the list.

Mohamed Salah is the only Liverpool player in the selection.

Manchester United’s David De Gea is the goalkeeper for the fifth year in a row.

Paul Geaney has likened the Kerry team that lined-out during the Allianz League Campaign to an under-age side.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the Dingle man says it was like an Under 23 squad with so many new players joining the panel.

Geaney started six league games alongside a number of new players including former All-Ireland minor winning captain, David Clifford.

Ken Doherty needs a remarkable comeback to secure his place at next week’s World Snooker Championship.

The 1997 World Champion is hoping to make his first Crucible appearance in 4 years, but he trails Matthew Stevens by 7 frames to 2 ahead of the resumption of their qualifier in Sheffield.

The first to 10 will secure their place in the first-round draw for the main event which starts on Saturday.

Next week’s Punchestown Festival will once again decide the destination of this year’s Irish trainers’ championship.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are locked in battle.

Punchestown General Manager and Tralee-man, Dick O’Sullivan, says it is great for the festival and for racing fans as both trainers will bring their very best horses to try and win the title.

There is a seven-race card at Dundalk this evening where the first goes to post at 6.00.

They go cross channel at Newmarket at 1.50 and the going is good to soft;

Cheltenham starts at 2.05 and the going is good to soft, good in places

There’s an evening meeting on the standard track at Kempton at 5.45.