Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Celtic can move a step closer to the Champions League group stages tonight.

The Scottish title holders welcome their Norwegian counterparts Rosenborg to Parkhead for first leg of a second qualifying round encounter.





Cork City await the losers in the Europa League.

Rosenborg were beaten when they met Celtic in the same competition last season, and sacked their manager last week.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers isn’t expecting too many changes.

There is also Irish interest in the outcome of the game between Ajax and Sturm Graz of Austria in Amsterdam.

Dundalk could face the losers of that tie.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused say if he thinks his squad can compete for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils were runners-up to Manchester City last season, finishing 19 points behind their cross town rivals.

Mourinho is concerned that many of his players have missed pre-season due to the World Cup.

The United boss insist that it puts him at a disadvantage.



OLYMPIC GAMES

The Government have announced a new policy to deliver more Olympic and Paralympic medals.

The new ten-year National Sports Policy includes targeted high performance funding.

1.5 million euro has been allocated in preparation for Tokyo Olympics, and a target of 20 medals has been set for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

RUGBY

A new tackle law will be trialled in England in an attempt to improve the sport’s safety.

The rule will drop the definition of a high tackle to above the armpit line.

The regulation is above the shoulders.

It will be tested in the second tier Championship Cup competition.

CYCLING

It could be a pivotal day on the Tour de France.

The Tour’s shortest stage in 30 years hands Chris Froome the chance to take the yellow jersey from his team mate Geraint Thomas

The stage is just 65 kilometres long, but includes three steep climbs and plenty of opportunities to attack.

RACING

Frankie Dettori will miss Saturday’s flagship card at Ascot and some plum rides on the first two days of Goodwood next week after getting a 10-day suspension cut but not overturned.

Mike Vince has more.

There racing this evening at Naas where the first of a seven-race card goes to post at 5.40.

They go in the UK at Lingfield, Bath, Catterick, Leicester and Sandown.