Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool are said to have increased their record offer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Reports claim the Reds are now offering 75 million euro for the Brazil netminder.





Chelsea are also thought to be interested in the 25 year old who has just returned from the World Cup.

Liverpool’s latest bid would eclipse the current record for a keeper.

Juventus paid 53 million euro for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Celtic can move a step closer to the Champions League group stage tonight.

The Scottish title holders welcome Alashkert to Parkhead for the second leg of a first qualifying round encounter.

Celtic were 3-nil winners in the opening tie in Armenia last week.

CYCLING

The 11th stage of the Tour de France looks set to be pivotal.

A new race leader is expected to emerge during another gruelling climb though the Alps.

Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet made a massive effort to retain the yellow jersey yesterday, but says it is unlikely he can retain place at the top of the general classification.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy has little interest in playing it safe at the Open this week.

The third major of the year tees off at Carnoustie tomorrow.

The 2014 champion says aggression will be key if he is to lift Claret Jug again.



RUGBY

Two time Lions captain Sam Warburton has retired from rugby at the age of 29.

The former Wales skipper has not played since leading the Lions in last year’s drawn series in New Zealand.

The Cardiff Blues flanker recently returned to training following knee and neck surgery, but feels he has been unable to return to his best form.



ATHLETICS

Ireland’s fastest women Phil Healy feels Irish Athletics is on the cusp of a sprinting golden era.

She broke Sarah Reilly’s 17-year-old Irish 200 metres record at the Cork City Sports on Monday and came close to lowering her own 100 metres record.

The 23-year-old hopes she is setting a path for the up and coming talent.

RACING

It’s the penultimate day of the Killarney Festival.

The first of seven races goes to post at 5.25.

The big race today is the 8.10 – the Provimilk Calf Milk Replacer Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles and 6 furlongs.

We’ll have live commentary throughout the evening on Radio Kerry in association with Killarney Brewing Company.

Journalist with the Irish Field, Ronan Groome, says there will be plenty of quality in action this evening.

There’s also a seven-race card at Fairyhouse from 5-past-5. The going there is good to firm and firm in places.

Across the water in the UK they go at:

Lingfield, good to firm, from 1.40

Uttoxeter, good, 1.50

Catterick, good to soft, good in places from 2pm

Wolverhampton, standard 5.20

Yarmouth, good to firm at 5.35.