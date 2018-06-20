Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Day 7 at the World Cup is underway in Russia with European Champions, Portugal in action against Morocco in their second Group B fixture.

There is one change to the Portugal team that started Friday’s 3 all draw with Spain.

Joao Mario replaces Bruno Fernandez on the left wing.





Former Strasbourg striker Khalid Boutaib comes into the Morocco attack as one of three changes from the side that lost to Iran.

As of 30 minutes, Portugal were leading 1-0.

Iran and Spain, the other two teams in Group B, will play at 7 in Kazan.

This afternoon’s game in Group A will be between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov at 4 and a win for Uruguay will see them and Russia qualify for the last 16.

League or Ireland fans will be heading to Sweden Belarus and Estonia next month.

The Europa League first qualifying round draw has paired Shamrock Rovers with A-I-K of Stockholm, Derry City with Dinamo Minsk and Dundalk with Levadia Tallinn.

Cork City beat Tallinn in the same round last year.

The ties will kick off on July the 12th with the second leg due to be played seven days later.

RUGBY

The All Blacks are coming back to Dublin.

The I-R-F-U have confirmed the schedule for the Autumn Internationals.

Ireland will face Argentina, New Zealand and the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium in November.

It will be the first time Joe Schmidt’s men have met the All Blacks since the famous win in Chicago in 2016, and the disappointing defeat to the same side at Lansdowne Road two weeks later.



The draw for the Champions Cup takes place in Switzerland this afternoon.

Holders Leinster are among the top seeds, so will not be grouped with England and French Champions Saracens and Castre.

Munster could avoid another meeting with Racing 92 if they have a favourable draw and are placed in Tier Two.

Ulster are in the bottom tier, but that should see them avoid three times champions Toulon.

TENNIS

The Fever Tree Championships are continuing at Queens Club in London and with the latest, here’s Dave Luddy.

Andy Murray says he may yet miss Wimbledon – despite making an encouraging return to competitive tennis after injury.

After almost a year out, he lost in three sets to Nick Kyrgios (pron: kee-ree-oss) in the first round of the Queen’s Club Championships.

Murray says he could play Eastbourne next week – and still skip playing at the All England Club.

He’ll wait and see how his body’s coped with the comeback.

RACING

Frankie Dettori looks to be the man to follow again on the second day of Royal Ascot.

Mike Vince has the latest from the track.

Jumping action dominates proceedings in Wexford where the first of a seven-race card is off at 6.00.

Jack Kennedy has three mounts on Crezic for Gordon Elliott in the 6 o’clock; Eimear in the 6.30, Double Speak in the 7 o’clock

Apart from Royal Ascot, other race meetings in the UK include:

Hamilton, good – good-to-firm in places at 1.40

Uttoxeter, good at 2.20

On the standard track at Chelmsford at 6.10

Ripon, good – good-to-firm in places at 7.50