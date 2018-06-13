Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

There’s a crisis in the Spanish camp after their manager, Julen Lopetegui, was sacked on the eve of the World Cup.

It follows yesterday’s shock announcement that the 51 year old former goalkeeper would be taking over at Real Madrid.

The Spanish F-A says they were forced to dismiss Lopetegui because the appointment was made without their knowledge.





Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué says president Luis Rubiales had a tough choice to make

The tournament starts in Russia tomorrow while Spain will open their Group B campaign against neighbours Portugal on Friday.

A successor has yet to be named, although Under 21 coach Albert Celades is tipped to take over.

U-S-A, Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup.

The joint bid has been selected following a vote at the FIFA annual congress in Moscow.

The beat Morocco, who’s bid had been described as high risk.

Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham will be playing in the Premier League next season.

The 27-year-old left-back has signed a three year contract with newly promoted Cardiff City.

The Galway native joins from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

CRICKET

Ireland have the chance for immediate revenge in their Tri-Nations series in Rotterdam later.

Having lost by just 4-runs to the Netherlands yesterday, the sides meet again this afternoon.



TENNIS

20-time Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer returns to action at the Stuttgart Open later.

After missing the clay court season, he has a bye into the last-16 in Germany – where he’ll face home player Mischa Zverev.

Federer’s targeting a return to number one in the world rankings by reaching the final.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this evening where the first is off at ten-to-6.

In the UK, there’s racing at:

Haydock is good to firm, they go there at 2.10

Yarmouth, good to firm, good in place, they’re off at 2

Chelmsford gets underway on the standard track at 2.20

Hamilton, good to firm, at 6 and at Kempton they start at 6.10.