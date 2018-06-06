Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

TENNIS

The French Open quarter finals continue at Roland Garros this afternoon.

First up on the Chatrier court will be the meeting of 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza and two time champion Maria Sharapova.





That will be followed by Rafael Nadal’s last eight encounter with 11th seed Diego Schwartzman

The Spaniard is aiming for his 11th French Open title and has yet to drop a set this year.

Also today, Marin Cilic meets former U-S Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, and Women’s Singles top seed Simona Halep takes on former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Andy Murray is hopeful of being fit to challenge again at this year’s Wimbledon.

Britain’s two-time champion is back training after a hip injury and targeting a return for the grass-court season.

Murray’s been out of competitive action since last year’s quarter-final defeat at the All England Club.

RUGBY

Michael Cheika has called Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu into the Australian squad ahead of Saturday’s Test match against Ireland in Brisbane.

He replaces Jordan Uelese, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury over the weekend.

Latu has made just four appearances for his country but is still the most capped hooker in the current Wallabies squad.

BOXING

Michaela Walsh is back in action at the European Women’s Boxing Championships in Sofia this afternoon.

The Belfast fighter takes on Italian police officer Alessia Mesiano in the last 16 of the featherweight division.







SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire has signed a new three year contract with Preston North End.

The 24 year old joined the Championship club from Cork City last summer and has now agreed a deal which will keep him at Deepdale until 2021.

Maguire was Preston’s top scorer last season despite missing four months of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

He netted ten times in 24 appearances.



HURLING

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely says they will not challenge Aaron Gilane’s impending suspension.

The corner forward is set to miss this weekend’s Munster Hurling round robin against Waterford, after receiveing a red card for striking in Saturday’s draw with Cork.

Kiely says they have not been informed how many games Gillane will miss, but that they will accet the ban.

Carlow and Dublin meet for a place in the Leinster under 21 hurling championship quarter final tonight.

Their second round match throws in at seven o’clock at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Westmeath await the winners.



LOCAL SOCCER

In one of the games of the season Inter Kenmare defeated Listowel Celtic 5-4 after extra time to win the 14 Girls Cup.

The game was tied 4-4 after normal time.

Player of the Match Chloe Cremin hit 4 for Inter with Amy Harrington also on target for the south Kerry side.

Melanie Higgins and Kelly Enright scored 2 each for Listowel Celtic.



David Meyler says he wants to bring Reading back to the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international has joined Paul Clement’s side on a two year deal.

Meyler joins on a free transfer having left Hull after six seasons last month.

Reading narrowly avoided relegation last season, but the Cork man has promotion on his mind.



Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is confident Mohamed Salah will be fit for the World Cup.

The Egypt forward has been included in the squad for Russia, despite picking up a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

But Henderson’s optimistic his team-mate will make it.

BOXING

British boxer Tyson Fury says he can’t wait to get back in the ring at the weekend.

The former heavyweight world champion makes his return on Saturday against Sefer Seferi after nearly three years away from the sport.

But Fury tells Sky Sports News, he’s where he wants to be.

RACING

Tributes are being paid to 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner ‘Denman’ who has passed away at the age of 18.

The Paul Nicholls trained, Cork bred horse, was best known for his rivalry with stable mate ‘Kauto Star’.

Jerry O’Sullivan reports

There are two meetings today in Ireland.

There is a seven-race Flat card at Navan, beginning at 2.25pm.

There is jumping action at Wexford this evening with the first of seven races due off at 5.50.

In the UK, they run this afternoon at Wolverhampton, Uttoxeter, Hamilton and this evening at Wetherby and Kempton.