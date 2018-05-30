Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

David Wagner has signed a new three-year contract with Huddersfield Town.

The German defied the odds to keep the Terriers in the Premier League last season.





The new deal is said to be worth 2 and half million pounds a year, making Wagner one of the best paid Premier League managers outside the top six.

Champions, Manchester City are closing in on their first signing of the summer.

Riyad Mahrez is set to join from Leicester City for 75 million pounds.

City have tried to sign the Algeria international on two previous occasions.

Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Hurst as Mick McCarthy’s successor.

The 43-year-old leaves Shrewsbury after guiding them to the League One play off final.

He has agreed a three-year deal to take charge at Portman Road.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin will be look to return to winning ways in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship this evening.

The Dubs, who lost to Meath last week, take on an Offaly team who have already beaten Wicklow and Westmeath.

The Royals will make it three wins out of the three if they defeat Louth tonight

Laois will replace Kildare at the Group Two if they beat Carlow at O’Moore Park.

RUGBY

The Irish Under 20s must the hit the ground running at the Rugby World Championship tonight.

They open their Pool C campaign against the hosts, holders and Six Nations Champions France in Perpignan.

The uncapped Dan Hurley, Tom Roche and Peter Sylvester will line out in the backs.

Daniel Brennan, a son of ex-Ireland international Trevor will start in the French front row.

Ireland Manager, Noel McNamara says his players are looking forward to the challenge.

Kick-off in Perpignan is at 8.00.

Former Leinster coach Michael Cheika has included five uncapped players in his Australia squad for the upcoming three Test series against Ireland.

Hookers Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Folau Fainga’a will be among those hoping to make their debut against Joe Schmidt’s men next month.

Veteran scrum-half Will Genia is also included despite, being side-lined for a month with a knee injury.

Cheika says he will add Canterbury back row Pete Samu to the panel, if he gets clearance from New Zealand rugby.

TENNIS

World number one Simona Halep has survived a scare in her opening match at the French Open at Roland Garros.

Last year’s beaten finalist lost the opening five games of her clash with the unseeded American Alison Riske, but came from behind for a 2 sets to 1 victory.

Two time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova is through to the third round following a straight sets win over Lara Arrua-barrena of Spain.

Novak Djokovic says the intensity of the tennis season is why so many players are getting serious injuries.

He had to end his 2017 campaign early because of an elbow problem – while Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka (pron: vav-rinker) are other players who’ve had long lay-offs.

Djokovic also needed surgery in February.

He faces Spain’s Jaume (pron: jao-muh) Munar in the second round of the French Open today.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Gowran Park this evening.

The first goes to post at the Kilkenny track at five-to-six.

There are five meetings in the UK:

Beverly at 1.30

Cartmel at 2.10

Nottingham at 2.20

Warwick at 5.05

Ripon at 6.35