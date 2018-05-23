Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal’s appointment of Unai Emery.

The Gunners have selected the former Paris St-Germain and Valencia boss to be Arsene Wenger’s successor.





Guardiola’s assistant Mikel Arteta was thought to be the front runner for job, but the City boss says Emery is a welcome addition to the Premier League.

Emery is said to have agreed a four-year deal.

The 46-year-old Spaniard will take charge of the team for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Atlético Madrid in Singapore on 26th July.

Arsenal will play Emery’s former team P-S-G two days later.



Liverpool striker Mohamad Salah says he won’t break his fast for the Champions League final.

The Premier League’s top scorer has been abstaining from food and drink during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Mo Farah gave up Ramadan to win gold at the Olympic Games in London, but Salah says he will maintain his fast before facing Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian international will be able to eat at sunset, which will come half an hour before kick off in Kiev.



Salah’s team-mate, Loris Karius says he has put in a lot of hard work to establish himself as first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool.

The German is set to start in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

He explains how he overcame a shaky start to his Anfield career.

CYCLING

After seeing his lead more than halved yesterday, preservation is the key word for Simon Yates today.

The pink jersey-holder takes a 56-second lead over Tom Dumoulin into today’s 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia.

A flat, well-surfaced finish to the stage means that Sam Bennett could yet again challenge for the points jersey.



RUGBY

Tadgh Beirne could be called up to the Irish Rugby squad for the first time today.

Joe Schmidt is due to name his panel for next month’s three Test Tour to Australia.

The Munster-bound Scarlets lock helped the Welsh region reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup this season and is preparing to face Leinster in the Pro 14 final on Saturday.

Leinster out half Ross Byrne and Ulster scrum half John Cooney could also be included.



GREYHOUND RACING

There was a 1-2 for Kerry dogs in the third race at Shelbourne Park last night.

Bridewell Ruby for Michael Quilter and Kieran Walsh from Lixnaw won in a time of 19-03 ahead of second-placed Ciano’s Dream for Cian and Emma McElligott from Castleisland.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card on good ground at Wexford this evening, where the first is off at 5.10.

In the UK they go today at

Ayr – off at 2pm – good to firm, firm in places

Warwick – off at 2.10 – good

Yarmouth – 2.20 – good to firm

Southwell – 5.35 – good

Kempton – 5.55 – standard to slow