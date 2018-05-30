Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Tom Hayes 14’s Cup Final

Fenit 0-7 Park

the Premier side and National Cup semi-finalists were too strong for Division 2 champions Fenit

Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier

Killarney Athletic 0-5 Mastergeeha

John Murphy 12’s Shield semi-final

Killorglin C 3-5 Mastergeeha

Mastergeeha will meet Dingle Bay in the final





John Joe Naughton 13’s Shield semi-final

Killarney Celtic C 1-1 Dingle Bay Rovers AET but Dingle Bay won 4-2 on penalties

Wednesday

Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round

Camp United v Killorglin A at 7pm (extra time & penalties if needed)

In Denny Premier B

CSKA Tralee take on Killarney Celtic B, at Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch at 7.30pm