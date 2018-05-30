Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Tom Hayes 14’s Cup Final
Fenit 0-7 Park
the Premier side and National Cup semi-finalists were too strong for Division 2 champions Fenit
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier
Killarney Athletic 0-5 Mastergeeha
John Murphy 12’s Shield semi-final
Killorglin C 3-5 Mastergeeha
Mastergeeha will meet Dingle Bay in the final
John Joe Naughton 13’s Shield semi-final
Killarney Celtic C 1-1 Dingle Bay Rovers AET but Dingle Bay won 4-2 on penalties
Wednesday
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round
Camp United v Killorglin A at 7pm (extra time & penalties if needed)
In Denny Premier B
CSKA Tralee take on Killarney Celtic B, at Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch at 7.30pm