Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Suits Select U – 14 Town League.

Div 2 John Mitchels 3-08 V St Pats 1-01.

Today in Munster Post Primary Schools action, St. Josephs Ballybunion take on Colaiste Mhuire Askeaton at 12.30 in Ballyhahill in U16 and a half ”C” Football.

The U16 and a half ”B” Football Quarter Final sees P.S Rathmore meet Colaiste An Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown at 12.30 in Mallow.

This evening in The East Kerry Super League División 1B sponsored by Frank Dorgan safeguard security.

Dr Crokes host Kilcumnin.

Rathmore welcome Killarney Legión

Both games start at 8.30pm.