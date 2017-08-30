Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

In The Mid Kerry O’ Sullivan Cup Round 1.

Miltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Cromane 0-14

Laune Rangers 1-14 Keel 0-16

Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 League

Churchill 4-16 St Pat’s Blennerville 1-2

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry U15 ”B” Hurling Final.

Crotta 5.14 Kilmoyley 5.05

LADIES GAA

North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14 Dvision 2 Na Gaeil 2-14 v Corca Dhuibhne 3-02

Trophyworld Under 16 Division 2 Ballymac 3-11 v Abbeydorney 2-06

Lee Strand Ladies Town League

Under 12 Division 2

Churchill 7-02 v St Pats 2-10

Austin Stacks Rockets 2-04 v Ballmac Gold 00-01

Under 14 Division 1

Kerins O Rahilly’s 5-04 v Austin Stacks 5-05

LADIES GAA

North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14

Division 2 ; John Mitchels v Castlegregory @ 7-00pm

Division 4 ; Ballymac Gold v Churchill @ 7-00pm

North Kerry Board Na Nog in association with McElligot Oils Asdee U12 League Division 1

St Senans ”A” v Ballyduff ”A”

St Senans ”B” v Ballyduff ”B”

Both games are at 6.45

The Lee Strand U-16 County Football Championship takes place this evening.

Preliminary Round game at 6.30pm

Kenmare District v St Brendans (Venue: Kenmare)

Cup Quarter Finals at 6.30pm

Mid Kerry v Eoghan Ruadh (Venue: Beaufort)

Shannon Rangers v Tralee District (Venue: Ballyduff)

West Kerry v Feale Rangers (Venue: Dingle)

Winners advance to the Cup Semi Finals, and the losers go to the Plate Quarter Finals.

Extra time in all games if necessary