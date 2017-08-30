Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

In The Mid Kerry O’ Sullivan Cup Round 1.
Miltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Cromane 0-14
Laune Rangers 1-14 Keel 0-16
Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 League
Churchill 4-16 St Pat’s Blennerville 1-2
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry U15 ”B” Hurling Final.
Crotta 5.14 Kilmoyley 5.05
LADIES GAA
North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14 Dvision 2 Na Gaeil 2-14 v Corca Dhuibhne 3-02
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 2 Ballymac 3-11 v Abbeydorney 2-06
Lee Strand Ladies Town League
Under 12 Division 2
Churchill 7-02 v St Pats 2-10
Austin Stacks Rockets 2-04 v Ballmac Gold 00-01
Under 14 Division 1
Kerins O Rahilly’s 5-04 v Austin Stacks 5-05
LADIES GAA
North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14
Division 2 ; John Mitchels v Castlegregory @ 7-00pm
Division 4 ; Ballymac Gold v Churchill @ 7-00pm
North Kerry Board Na Nog in association with McElligot Oils Asdee U12 League Division 1
St Senans ”A” v Ballyduff ”A”
St Senans ”B” v Ballyduff ”B”
Both games are at 6.45
The Lee Strand U-16 County Football Championship takes place this evening.
Preliminary Round game at 6.30pm
Kenmare District v St Brendans (Venue: Kenmare)
Cup Quarter Finals at 6.30pm
Mid Kerry v Eoghan Ruadh (Venue: Beaufort)
Shannon Rangers v Tralee District (Venue: Ballyduff)
West Kerry v Feale Rangers (Venue: Dingle)
Winners advance to the Cup Semi Finals, and the losers go to the Plate Quarter Finals.
Extra time in all games if necessary