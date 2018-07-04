Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 2
East Kerry 4-14 Kenmare District Board 2-6

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 3
West Kerry Board 3-14 Dr Crokes 1-5

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 4
Austin Stacks 6-12 Feale Rangers 1-6


Minor Football Championship 2018 Group 1
St.Kierans GAA Club 7-14 South Kerry District Board 1-10

Junior Football League Group 1
John Mitchels , (Round 5), John Mitchel’s 3-15 Beaufort 2-9

Junior Football League Group 2
Templenoe, (Round 4), Templenoe 4-16 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-17

Junior Football League Group 7
Scartaglin , (Round 3), Brosna 1-10 Scartaglin 0-9

Mid Kerry Junior Shield
Milltown/Castlemaine 0-18 Laune Rangers 1-9 (AET)

Co. Under 16 hurling championship result:

Abbeydorney 4: 11 St. Brendan’s 1: 16

U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.

Kilgarvan-Tuosist 5-07 Currow 4-14

The Central Region Kellihers Toyota Garage U14 competition.

Division 3, Desmonds GAA 4-04 Annascaul GAA/LiosPoil_CLG 3-14.

DingleGAA v John Mitchels GAA rearranged for 11th July at 7pm.

Fixtures

U-16 Co Football League – Div 7B

Venue: Bob Stack Park, Beale, Beale V Cordal/Scartaglin 7pm

U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.

Cordal-Scartaglin v Firies @7pm

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR