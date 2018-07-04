Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 2
East Kerry 4-14 Kenmare District Board 2-6
Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 3
West Kerry Board 3-14 Dr Crokes 1-5
Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 4
Austin Stacks 6-12 Feale Rangers 1-6
Minor Football Championship 2018 Group 1
St.Kierans GAA Club 7-14 South Kerry District Board 1-10
Junior Football League Group 1
John Mitchels , (Round 5), John Mitchel’s 3-15 Beaufort 2-9
Junior Football League Group 2
Templenoe, (Round 4), Templenoe 4-16 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-17
Junior Football League Group 7
Scartaglin , (Round 3), Brosna 1-10 Scartaglin 0-9
Mid Kerry Junior Shield
Milltown/Castlemaine 0-18 Laune Rangers 1-9 (AET)
Co. Under 16 hurling championship result:
Abbeydorney 4: 11 St. Brendan’s 1: 16
U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.
Kilgarvan-Tuosist 5-07 Currow 4-14
The Central Region Kellihers Toyota Garage U14 competition.
Division 3, Desmonds GAA 4-04 Annascaul GAA/LiosPoil_CLG 3-14.
DingleGAA v John Mitchels GAA rearranged for 11th July at 7pm.
Fixtures
U-16 Co Football League – Div 7B
Venue: Bob Stack Park, Beale, Beale V Cordal/Scartaglin 7pm
Cordal-Scartaglin v Firies @7pm