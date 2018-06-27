Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

County U16 Hurling Championship

Cup quarter finals:

Ballyduff 5 – 9 Lixnaw 2 – 7


Ballyheigue 6 – 7 Kilmoyley 4 – 8

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6 – 11 Crotta 3 – 5

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 14s football

Div 4, Ballymacelligott B 3-05 Milltown/Castlemaine B 5-10

Ladies football

The Rose Hotel County League U12 Finals

U12 Div 1 Plate Final
Southern Gaels 4-15 Cromane 1-6

U12 Div 6 Cup Final
Ballyduff 3-7 Beaufort 2-6


The Rose Hotel U16 County League
Div 1
Rathmore 8-18 Abbeydorney 3-6
Listowel Emmets V Southern Gaels Deferred

Div 3
ISG 2-1 Laune Rangers 5-10

Minor Football Championship 2018 Group 1

Shannon Rangers 3-9 South Kerry District Board 2-7

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 2

East Kerry 0-13 Mid Kerry Board 1-9

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 3

St Brendan’s Board 3-9 Dr Crokes 0-10

Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 4

Laune Rangers 6-9 Austin Stacks 3-12

Junior Football League Group 1

John Mitchel’s 1-11 Spa Killarney 1-10

Junior Football League Group 4

An Ghaeltacht 5-17 Listowel Emmets 2-6

Junior Football League Group 5

Cromane 2-14 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-11

Fixtures

Munster Junior Football Final

Kerry v Cork – Austin Stack Park, Tralee 7:30pm

U-16 Co Football League – Div 3A
Venue: Ballymacelligott, Ballymacelligott V Fossa 7pm

Senior Hurling League Division 2A

Wed, 27 Jun, Venue: Lewis Road (Dr Crokes), (Round 5), Dr Crokes V Kilgarvan 7pm
Wed, 27 Jun, Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 5), Abbeydorney V Austin Stacks 7pm Ref: Tom Godley

