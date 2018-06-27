Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

County U16 Hurling Championship
Cup quarter finals:
Ballyduff 5 – 9 Lixnaw 2 – 7
Ballyheigue 6 – 7 Kilmoyley 4 – 8
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6 – 11 Crotta 3 – 5
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 14s football
Div 4, Ballymacelligott B 3-05 Milltown/Castlemaine B 5-10
Ladies football
The Rose Hotel County League U12 Finals
U12 Div 1 Plate Final
Southern Gaels 4-15 Cromane 1-6
U12 Div 6 Cup Final
Ballyduff 3-7 Beaufort 2-6
The Rose Hotel U16 County League
Div 1
Rathmore 8-18 Abbeydorney 3-6
Listowel Emmets V Southern Gaels Deferred
Div 3
ISG 2-1 Laune Rangers 5-10
Minor Football Championship 2018 Group 1
Shannon Rangers 3-9 South Kerry District Board 2-7
Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 2
East Kerry 0-13 Mid Kerry Board 1-9
Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 3
St Brendan’s Board 3-9 Dr Crokes 0-10
Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 4
Laune Rangers 6-9 Austin Stacks 3-12
Junior Football League Group 1
John Mitchel’s 1-11 Spa Killarney 1-10
Junior Football League Group 4
An Ghaeltacht 5-17 Listowel Emmets 2-6
Junior Football League Group 5
Cromane 2-14 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-11
Fixtures
Munster Junior Football Final
Kerry v Cork – Austin Stack Park, Tralee 7:30pm
U-16 Co Football League – Div 3A
Venue: Ballymacelligott, Ballymacelligott V Fossa 7pm
Senior Hurling League Division 2A
Wed, 27 Jun, Venue: Lewis Road (Dr Crokes), (Round 5), Dr Crokes V Kilgarvan 7pm
Wed, 27 Jun, Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 5), Abbeydorney V Austin Stacks 7pm Ref: Tom Godley