Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Co Under 16 hurling championship Preliminary Round
Lixnaw 8-08 South Kerry 1-05
Kilmoyley defeated Tralee Parnell’s after extra time
East Kerry Junior Football League Round 3 sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre
Division 1
Rathmore 4-22 Dr Crokes 2-11
Spa 1-12 Gneeveguilla 0-06
Division 2
Glenflesk 2-15 Scartaglin 0-04
Mid-Kerry Junior Football League
Miltown/Castlemaine 2-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-09
Laune Rangers 1-08 Beaufort 2-04
Last night in The Rose Hotel U12 Finals
Division 2 Cup Final
Glenflesk 4-09 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-09
Division 2 Plate Final
Abbeydorney 5-03 Castleisland Desmonds 3-11
Division 4 Plate Final
Corca Dhuibhne 4-09 Legion 0-06
U12 Co League
Division 1
Austin Stacks – Beaufort – Conceded by Beaufort
Rathmore against Milltown was Deferred
ISG 3-05 v Southern Gaels 4-11
Division 6
Beaufort v Ballyduff Deferred
Fixtures
Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues – all games at 7pm unless stated otherwise
Division 1
Rathmore v Austin Stacks
Laune Rangers v Na Gaeil
Legion v Dr. Crokes
Division 2
An Ghaeltacht v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane – at 6pm
Castlegregory v Firies
Keel/Listry v Kenmare
Division 3A
Ballymacelligott v Churchill
Currow v Kilcummin
Division 3B
John Mitchels v Ardfert
Gneeveguilla v Kilgarvan Tousist
Kerins O’Rahillys v Ballyduff
Division 5
Castleisland Desmonds v Renard St. Marys Beaufort v Templenoe Sneem Derrynane
Division 6
Glenflesk v Milltown Castlemaine
Asdee Ballylongford v St. Senan’s
Division 7A
Skellig Rangers Valentia v Spa
Finuge v Annascaul Lispole
Division 7B
St. Michael’s Foilmore v Austin Stacks B
North Kerry Ladies Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 4
Dingle v Annascaul at 7.00pm
The Rose Hotel U/12 Div 3 Plate Final
Listowel Emmets v Beale in Mountcoal at 7pm
The Rose Hotel U/12 County League
Division 1
Cromane v Ballymac 7pm
Division 6
Spa v ISG