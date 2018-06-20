Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Co Under 16 hurling championship Preliminary Round

Lixnaw 8-08 South Kerry 1-05

Kilmoyley defeated Tralee Parnell’s after extra time

East Kerry Junior Football League Round 3 sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre

Division 1

Rathmore 4-22 Dr Crokes 2-11

Spa 1-12 Gneeveguilla 0-06





Division 2

Glenflesk 2-15 Scartaglin 0-04

Mid-Kerry Junior Football League

Miltown/Castlemaine 2-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-09

Laune Rangers 1-08 Beaufort 2-04

Last night in The Rose Hotel U12 Finals

Division 2 Cup Final

Glenflesk 4-09 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-09

Division 2 Plate Final

Abbeydorney 5-03 Castleisland Desmonds 3-11

Division 4 Plate Final

Corca Dhuibhne 4-09 Legion 0-06

U12 Co League

Division 1

Austin Stacks – Beaufort – Conceded by Beaufort

Rathmore against Milltown was Deferred

ISG 3-05 v Southern Gaels 4-11

Division 6

Beaufort v Ballyduff Deferred

Fixtures

Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues – all games at 7pm unless stated otherwise

Division 1

Rathmore v Austin Stacks

Laune Rangers v Na Gaeil

Legion v Dr. Crokes

Division 2

An Ghaeltacht v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane – at 6pm

Castlegregory v Firies

Keel/Listry v Kenmare

Division 3A

Ballymacelligott v Churchill

Currow v Kilcummin

Division 3B

John Mitchels v Ardfert

Gneeveguilla v Kilgarvan Tousist

Kerins O’Rahillys v Ballyduff

Division 5

Castleisland Desmonds v Renard St. Marys Beaufort v Templenoe Sneem Derrynane

Division 6

Glenflesk v Milltown Castlemaine

Asdee Ballylongford v St. Senan’s

Division 7A

Skellig Rangers Valentia v Spa

Finuge v Annascaul Lispole

Division 7B

St. Michael’s Foilmore v Austin Stacks B

North Kerry Ladies Billy Kissane Meats Under 12

Division 4

Dingle v Annascaul at 7.00pm

The Rose Hotel U/12 Div 3 Plate Final

Listowel Emmets v Beale in Mountcoal at 7pm

The Rose Hotel U/12 County League

Division 1

Cromane v Ballymac 7pm

Division 6

Spa v ISG