Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

GAELIC GAMES
East Kerry Junior Football League sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre
Round 1
Division 1
Gneeveguilla 1-15 Dr Crokes 3-08
Spa 1-14 Rathmore 1-10
Division 2
Glenflesk 1-18 Legion 2-09
Scartaglen 0-14 Kilcummin 1-10
Mid-Kerry Junior League
Beaufort 2-11 Miltown/Castlemaine 2-10
Glenbeigh/Glencar 3-17 Cromane 2-13
LADIES FOOTBALL
The Rose hotel U12 County League
Division 1
Ballymac 4-11 Milltown Listry 3-07
ISG 3-01 Beaufort 1-11
Division 2
Abbeydorney v Dr Crokes POSTPONED
Laune Rangers 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-07
Division 3
Scartaglen 5-10 Beale 1-08
Listowel Emmets 3-08 Fossa 8-13
Division 4
John Mitchels 4-13 Corca Dhuibhne 2-11
Division 5
Duagh 4-03 Firies 4-12
Division 6
Dingle 8-09 Currow 5-04
Wednesday Fixtures
Lee Strand U-14 County Football District Championship – all games at 7.00pm
Cup
Tralee District v Castleisland District in Strand Road
East Kerry v Eoghan Ruadh in Fossa
Mid Kerry v Feale Rangers in Beaufort
Plate
South Kerry v Kenmare District in Cahirciveen
St. Brendan’s Board v West Kerry in Na Gaeil
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U/14 County League
Divison 1
ISG v Austin Stacks at 7pm
Division 6 Semi Final
Dingle v Churchill at 7.30pm