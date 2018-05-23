Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid-Kerry Junior Football League

Beaufort 0-11 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-10

Laune Rangers 4-17 Cromane 1-13

Ladies Football

The Rose Hotel U/16 County League Division 4





Ballyduff 2-07 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-04

Co. Under 16 Hurling League, Division 2 Final

St. Brendan’s v Lixnaw, at Ballyheigue, 6.30pm

Under 12 Co. Hurling League, Round 5

Abbeydorney v Rathmore at Abbeydorney, 7.00pm

Kerry’s Under 17 Hurlers will be aiming for a fourth straight win in the Celtic Challenge.

They take on North Cork tonight in Dromakee in round four of the competition.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm.