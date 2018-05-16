Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Fixture – Celtic Hurling Challenge U17
Kerry v Clare Saffrons – 7:30pm in Knockaderry
Minor Football League Division 7
Ballydonoghue 3-17 Dromid/Waterville 1-4 Semi Final
Lee Strand County Under 16 Division 1 Hurling Final
Ballyduff 0-13 Ballyheigue 0-10
North Kerry Junior Leagues sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 3 Semi Final
Ballydonoghue b 3-15 Beale B 0-4
Division 4A back game
Ballylongford B 0-5 Castleisland Desmonds B 5-9
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U16 Division 2 County League
Na Gaeil 3-15 Miltown Listry 1-5
The Rose Hotel U12 County League round 2
Division 1
ISG 3-9 Cromane 1-6
Rathmore 5-5 Beaufort 5-8
Miltown/Listry 2-7 Austin Stacks 8-8
Southern Gaels 3-8 Ballymac 2-12
Division 2
Abbeydorney 7-2 Castleisland Desmonds 5-6
Glenflesk 5-11 Dr Crokes 2-5
Kerins O Rahillys 2-8 Laune Rangers 4-1
Division 3
Na Gaeil 3-5 Fossa 6-16
Beale 4-1 Kilcummin 2-4
Scartaglin 5-10 Listowel Emmets 2-4
Division 4
J Mitchels v Moyvane POSTPONED
Austin Stacks B 3-3 Corca Dhuibhne 8-9
Southern Gaels B 0-1 Legion 4-11
Division 6
Ballymac B 4-3 ISG B 5-4
Currow 6-10 Spa 1-7