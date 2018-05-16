Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Fixture – Celtic Hurling Challenge U17

Kerry v Clare Saffrons – 7:30pm in Knockaderry

 

Minor Football League Division 7

Ballydonoghue 3-17 Dromid/Waterville 1-4 Semi Final
Lee Strand County Under 16 Division 1 Hurling Final

Ballyduff 0-13 Ballyheigue 0-10

 

North Kerry Junior Leagues sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Division 3 Semi Final

Ballydonoghue b 3-15 Beale B 0-4

 

Division 4A back game

Ballylongford B 0-5 Castleisland Desmonds B 5-9

 

Ladies Football

The Rose Hotel U16 Division 2 County League

Na Gaeil 3-15  Miltown Listry 1-5

The Rose Hotel U12 County League round 2

Division 1 

ISG 3-9 Cromane 1-6

Rathmore 5-5  Beaufort 5-8

Miltown/Listry 2-7  Austin Stacks 8-8

Southern Gaels 3-8 Ballymac 2-12

Division 2

Abbeydorney 7-2  Castleisland Desmonds 5-6

Glenflesk 5-11 Dr Crokes 2-5

Kerins O Rahillys 2-8  Laune Rangers 4-1

Division 3

Na Gaeil 3-5 Fossa 6-16

Beale 4-1  Kilcummin 2-4

Scartaglin 5-10  Listowel Emmets  2-4

Division 4

J Mitchels v Moyvane POSTPONED

Austin Stacks B 3-3  Corca Dhuibhne 8-9

Southern Gaels B 0-1  Legion 4-11

Division 6

Ballymac B 4-3  ISG B 5-4

Currow 6-10  Spa 1-7

 

 

