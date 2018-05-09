Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Milltown Castlemaine 0-11 Keel 2-12
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Division 1
Austin Stacks 4-4 Ballymac 0-9
Rathmore 1-10 ISG 4-10
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 0-8 Glenflesk 3-6
Dr Crokes 3-4 Kerins O’Rahillys 4-9
Laune Rangers 0-5 Abbeydorney 1-4
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Division 3
Listowel v Na Gaeil didn’t go ahead and will be refixed
Fossa 10-8 Beale 4-5
Kilcummin 0-5 Scartaglin 2-12
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Division 5
Annascaul 1-3 Firies 9-6
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Division 6
Ballyduff 1-5 Ballymac B 1-4
Spa 3-5 Dingle 4-5
The Rose Hotel U16 County League Division 1
Southern Gaels 5-19 Cromane/Spa 2-9
Castleisland Desmonds 7-13 Abbeydorney 1-10
Fixtures
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Round 5 at 7pm
Division 1
Dr. Crokes v Glenflesk
Kilcummin v Laune Rangers
Moyvane v Austin Stacks
Division 2
Kerins O’Rahillys v Ardfert
Fossa v Legion
Kenmare v Ballymacelligott
Division 3
Miltlown Castlemaine v Ballyduff
Rathmore v Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh
Na Gaeil v Firies
Division 4
An Ghaeltacht v Churchill
Keel Listry v Beaufort
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane v Castlegregory
Division 5
St. Senan’s v Balyheigue
John Mitchels v Listowel Emmets
Spa V Ballydonoghue
Division 6
Cordal Scartaglin v Templenoe Sneem Derrynane Currow v Renard
Division 7
Gneeveguilla v Castleisland Desmonds
Annascaul Lispole v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen Dingle v Tarbert at 7.15pm
Division 8
St. Michael’s Foilmore v Kilgarvan Tousist Skellig Rangers Valentia v St. Pats Blennerville Asdee Ballylongford v Dromid Waterville
Division 9
Legion B v Milltown Castlemaine B
Austin Stacks B v Dr. Crokes B
Ballymacelligott B v Kerins O’Rahillys B