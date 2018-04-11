Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

There’s another packed weekend ahead in the Club Championships.

Colm Kelly looks ahead.

North Kerry Junior League Football

Division 3 Rd 3 – Moyvane B 1.18 v Beale 1.06

Division 4A Rd 3 – St Senans B 4.09 v Ballylongford B 2.07

Under 16 Co. Hurling League

St. Brendan’s   3 – 13   Lixnaw  1 – 3

Under 12 Co. Hurling League

Tralee Parnell’s   3 – 7  Ballyduff   1 – 5

St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes   4 – 2   Tralee Parnell’s   0 – 1

Kilmoyley 6 – 11 Abbeydorney 1 – 4

St. Brendan’s   5 – 9  Lixnaw  2 – 4

In Ladies Football Under 12s

Division 2

Listowel Emmets 7-08 v Na Gaeil 4-08

Corca Dhuibhne 2-05 v Kerins O Rahilly’s 2-17

Division 3

Ballyduff 00-02 v Moyvane 1-11

There’s a lot to look forward to in the County Under 14 League and with a preview, here’s Damien McCarthy.

