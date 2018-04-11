Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

GAELIC GAMES
There’s another packed weekend ahead in the Club Championships.
Colm Kelly looks ahead.
North Kerry Junior League Football
Division 3 Rd 3 – Moyvane B 1.18 v Beale 1.06
Division 4A Rd 3 – St Senans B 4.09 v Ballylongford B 2.07
—
Under 16 Co. Hurling League
St. Brendan’s 3 – 13 Lixnaw 1 – 3
Under 12 Co. Hurling League
Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 7 Ballyduff 1 – 5
St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 4 – 2 Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 1
Kilmoyley 6 – 11 Abbeydorney 1 – 4
St. Brendan’s 5 – 9 Lixnaw 2 – 4
—
In Ladies Football Under 12s
Division 2
Listowel Emmets 7-08 v Na Gaeil 4-08
Corca Dhuibhne 2-05 v Kerins O Rahilly’s 2-17
Division 3
Ballyduff 00-02 v Moyvane 1-11
—
There’s a lot to look forward to in the County Under 14 League and with a preview, here’s Damien McCarthy.
