Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Hogan Cup Semi Final takes place today.

PS Corcha Dhuibhne will face St Ronan’s of Lurgan with a 2 o’clock starting time in Abbotstown, County Dublin.

Also today, PS Inbhear Scéine Kenmare contest the All-Ireland Senior B Football semi-final.

The last four of the Paddy Drummond Cup has them up against Holy Trinity College Cookstown.

That’s also on in Abbotstown, throwing in at 2.30.

Lee Strand County U14 Football League, Division 3, Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 2-20 Na Gaeil 0-11

Division 9, Dr. Crokes B 5-13 Kerins O’Rahillys B 1-7